Rounding up BC's most recent football offers
It's been a while since Eagle Action rounded up all of BC's recent offers, so here's an attempt to bring everyone up to speed on who Jeff Hafley's staff has added to the target list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news