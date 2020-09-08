VirginiaPreps - Rockbridge County Names Mike Gale New Head Basketball Coach

Rockbridge County found themselves a new Athletic Director in May, and that same person will serve as their Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Mike Gale, who led the Stuarts Draft Cougars to their first ever State Tournament appearance this past year, will assume both coaching and AD duties at Rockbridge.

During his tenure at Stuarts Draft, the Cougars carved out an identity for being a lethal offensive machine. In fact, they averaged 86 points per game over the past nine seasons with their fast-paced 'Grinnell System,' setting numerous records.

Along with the many scoring marks, Stuarts Draft amassed 182 victories in his 14 seasons there. The Cougars went 16-10 overall in 2019-20, falling to Class 2 State Champ John Marshall by a count of 136-99 in the quarterfinals.

"To me, an essential characteristic for leadership is character," wrote Rockbridge Coutny Principal Dr. Mike Craft in a media release.

"Mike has a great reputation as a person with genuine integrity. This has been demonstrated through his exceptional leadership as both an educator and coach. We feel Coach Gale is the right fit for our basketball program here at RCHS, as he has a great amount of experience and brings with him an exciting brand of basketball."

Gale, who graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1996, was a multi-sport standout. In addition to basketball, he participated in baseball and golf. After that, he went on to play College Baseball at Eastern Mennonite and graduated there in 2001.

Before his arrival at Stuarts Draft, Gale spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Fort Defiance. Rockbridge is hoping for him to work his magic as the team finished just 9-14 overall last season, losing in the opening round of the Region 3C Tournament to State Playoff qualifier Western Albemarle, 70-43. That concluded the 10-year tenure of Darrell Plogger as Head Coach.



