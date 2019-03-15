WISE - - UVa-Wise announced the hiring of alumnus and highly successful local high school coach Robin Dotson as its women's golf coach Thursday. Dotson currently serves as the girl's basketball coach at nearby Central High School where he has guided the Warriors to three consecutive state titles and five overall over the last six seasons.

A 1981 graduate of then Clinch Valley College, Dotson has spent his entire career working in Wise County where he has served as either head coach or assistant coach in the sports of boy's basketball, girl's basketball, track, softball, baseball and golf.

As a basketball coach, he has compiled 646 career victories while boasting a career .769 winning percentage at J.J. Kelly and Central High Schools. During his tenure, Dotson's teams have won 19 regular season district titles, 16 district tournament titles, eight regional titles, six state titles, three state runner-up appearances and 13 trips to the Virginia High School League State Tournament.

Since 2014, Dotson has also served as Central's golf coach; overall, he has eight years of experience as a golf coach at the prep level.

The coach replaces Davis Absher who remains on staff as the men's golf coach and assistant men's basketball coach. Dotson will begin work immediately, UVa-Wise begins the 2019 spring season on April 1 at the Agnis McAmis Invitational in Greeneville, Tenn.



