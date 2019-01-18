Back in early August of 2016, Robert Jackson made a difficult decision to step away as the Head Football Coach of the Salem Sun Devils in Virginia Beach to become the Athletic Director at I.C. Norcom High School, his alma mater, in Portsmouth.

While he probably didn't anticipate at the time he'd return to the sidelines, Jackson will be and do so when the 2019 campaign kicks off as he confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com on Friday afternoon that he accepted the position as Head Football Coach of the Greyhounds.

Jackson takes over for Larry Archie, who was dismissed in December after going 152-63 in 18 seasons at the helm of the Greyhounds, including 8-5 this past season as the team fell by a count of 7-6 to Phoebus in a triple-overtime heart-breaker for the Region 3A Championship at a soggy Darling Stadium.

"Our Principal (Dr. Laguna Foster) asked me and thought I would be the best candidate or choice to get the program stabilized," Jackson stated. "Coach Archie was a good coach, but our Principal just wanted to go in another direction. He asked me if I would do that and I accepted."

While serving as Head Football Coach, Jackson will also remain the Athletic Director at Norcom. He's hoping to help provide the difference for a Greyhounds squad that has been knocking on that State Playoff door. The last time they played into December was 1993.

"That's how I always coach; we're trying to play on that next level," Jackson acknowledged of the goals. "Not everybody welcomes change. With that in min,d we're trying to get the guys we have to buy in to a new system. We're going to continue in the process of trying to put together a staff now, even though I've got a few guys already."

Jackson went 102-31 in 11 seasons at Salem, highlighted by an Eastern Region Championship during the 2006 campaign. They reached the State Semis that year as well as in 2013 and 2014. In fact, the Sun Devils missed the playoffs only once - when they finished an even 5-5 in 2009 - during his tenure.

Combine his coaching stints at Bayside and Landstown, Jackson was the active leader in wins among Beach District coaches with 137 in 15 seasons compared to just 52 losses when he departed from coaching a little over two years ago at the age of 52.

When Norcom last won a state title under the late great Joe Langston, one of the assistants on the coaching staff was Jackson. The opportunity to continue the legacy he established in the same capacity his mentor once held has extra significance for Jackson.

"I started my coaching career here under Coach Langston. I don't have a whole lot, but everything I owe is to my my alma mater and Coach Langston," Jackson noted. "He taught me the game beyond the x's and o's. To be here to say I'm the Head Coach of I.C. Norcom, a program that he built and put his heart into it, I'm very excited about that."



