Robert Jackson Returns to the Sidelines at Alma Mater
Back in early August of 2016, Robert Jackson made a difficult decision to step away as the Head Football Coach of the Salem Sun Devils in Virginia Beach to become the Athletic Director at I.C. Norcom High School, his alma mater, in Portsmouth.
While he probably didn't anticipate at the time he'd return to the sidelines, Jackson will be and do so when the 2019 campaign kicks off as he confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com on Friday afternoon that he accepted the position as Head Football Coach of the Greyhounds.
Jackson takes over for Larry Archie, who was dismissed in December after going 152-63 in 18 seasons at the helm of the Greyhounds, including 8-5 this past season as the team fell by a count of 7-6 to Phoebus in a triple-overtime heart-breaker for the Region 3A Championship at a soggy Darling Stadium.
"Our Principal (Dr. Laguna Foster) asked me and thought I would be the best candidate or choice to get the program stabilized," Jackson stated. "Coach Archie was a good coach, but our Principal just wanted to go in another direction. He asked me if I would do that and I accepted."
While serving as Head Football Coach, Jackson will also remain the Athletic Director at Norcom. He's hoping to help provide the difference for a Greyhounds squad that has been knocking on that State Playoff door. The last time they played into December was 1993.
"That's how I always coach; we're trying to play on that next level," Jackson acknowledged of the goals. "Not everybody welcomes change. With that in min,d we're trying to get the guys we have to buy in to a new system. We're going to continue in the process of trying to put together a staff now, even though I've got a few guys already."
Jackson went 102-31 in 11 seasons at Salem, highlighted by an Eastern Region Championship during the 2006 campaign. They reached the State Semis that year as well as in 2013 and 2014. In fact, the Sun Devils missed the playoffs only once - when they finished an even 5-5 in 2009 - during his tenure.
Combine his coaching stints at Bayside and Landstown, Jackson was the active leader in wins among Beach District coaches with 137 in 15 seasons compared to just 52 losses when he departed from coaching a little over two years ago at the age of 52.
When Norcom last won a state title under the late great Joe Langston, one of the assistants on the coaching staff was Jackson. The opportunity to continue the legacy he established in the same capacity his mentor once held has extra significance for Jackson.
"I started my coaching career here under Coach Langston. I don't have a whole lot, but everything I owe is to my my alma mater and Coach Langston," Jackson noted. "He taught me the game beyond the x's and o's. To be here to say I'm the Head Coach of I.C. Norcom, a program that he built and put his heart into it, I'm very excited about that."
It's not even February yet and it has been an off-season full of coaching changes around the Tidewater area. Like at Norcom, Norview saw its Athletic Director in Dealton Cotton decide to take the double-duty and return as Head Football Coach of the Pilots. Princess Anne tabbed former Salem assistant James Yeager as its Head Football Coach, while ex-Tallwood and Green Run assistant Daryl Cherry takes over at Kempsville.
Perennial Class 6 title contender Oscar Smith is seeking a new Head Football Coach after Scott Johnson announced his retirement. Granby has yet to name a replacement for Sekou Wilson. Vacancies remain in the Peninsula District at Bethel - which is expected to announce its hire early next week - and Denbigh.
The cupboard is far from bare at Norcom. Despite some key graduation losses such as 1st Team All-State linebacker Taurus Jones (James Madison), and 2nd Team All-State DB CaSaan Dixon (Howard), they return a game-changing defensive end in Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who scooped up offers from Michigan and North Carolina earlier this moth, as well as the starting offensive backfield in QB Jacoby Smith and RB Demonte Dunlap along with big-play wideout Karon Prunty.
Clearly, expectations will be high as they look to break into the State Playoffs for the first time in 26 years.
"I told the kids today we have an SEC schedule. You're talking about Lake Taylor played in the State Championship, Maury won a region title, plus we added Petersburg that was a playoff team, Hopewell was a State Champion the year before last, and Thomas Jefferson in our Fish Bowl," Jackson reminded.
"Everywhere I've been, we've been competitive. We competed on the next level, on the highest stage, and I think they can expect more of the same. We have some challenges ahead of us. I just hope I don't turn into or pull a [Jon] Gruden this year."
