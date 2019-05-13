News More News
Roanoke Athlete Headed to the Beach for the Next Level

Isaiah Stephens - who has transferred from Northside to Lord Botetourt - will play his College Football at Coastal Carolina (Twitter)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Northside and Lord Botetourt played each other three times during the 2018 football campaign with two of the meetings coming right down to the wire, finishing as instant classics. In the first enco...

