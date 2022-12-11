SALEM – The more consecutive state High School Football Championships Riverheads wins, un-provable claims are sure to emerge the Gladiators are unstoppable.

For one game, Riverheads provided ample and verifiable proof.

Led by the five touchdown performance of running back Cayden Cook-Cash, the mighty Gladiators stampeded for 435 rushing yards, scored on six of seven possessions, and overpowered game but outmanned George Wythe 49-27 for their seventh straight Class 1 State Championship - a VHSL record - Saturday at Salem Stadium.

If there was an unstoppable team – and Riverheads (12-1) and its 10-game winning streak was that – Cook-Cash, a powerful and fast 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, was the not-to-be-denied player.

He hammered his way to 274 yards on a mere 16 carries and did not score a touchdown of fewer than 32 yards. The last two scores that put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter covered 85 and 45 yards.

Such were his efforts that he conducted postgame remarks with red eyes and a tear or three dripping down his cheeks. Cook-Cash, who played most of the season nursing effects of a dislocated shoulder and expects surgery after the season, first saluted the bruisers who did his blocking up front.

Then, with great emotion, he cited another source of strength.

“I have a great community around me,” he said waving his arm to indicate the army of Gladiators supporters still celebrating in the grandstand behind him. “They always have my back. They helped me.”

Nobody who left the stadium that afternoon went away unimpressed by both the individual and his team.

“He’s an animal,” Maroons quarterback and linebacker Tandom Smith said, “and their line will come out and smack you in the mouth.”

The Maroons (10-4), 2-2 in State Championship games, were just a TD behind at 21-7 when Smith rifled a 31-yard scoring pass to Leyton Fowler to cap and eight-play march to start the second half. As at all crucial junctures, the Gladiators responded with a big play.

This time, it was running back Luke Bryant scoring his second TD, a 15-yarder to punctuate an eight-play advance. Next possession, Riverheads rolled 71 yards, the last 32 going to Cook-Cash on his third score.

With the Gladiators then up three TDs, the Maroons answered with an electrifying play of their own, Houston returning the subsequent kickoff 90 yards to slice the deficit to 35-21 with a little more than 9 minutes left.

“I saw a lane and took it,” he said.

Houston accounted for George Wythe’s last tally, a 3-yard run in the closing minutes, but Riverheads was in the process of closing to the finish line with three fourth quarter scores.

“Our kids never quit,” Maroons Head Coach Brandon Harner, “but we made mistakes defensively. I knew, everybody knew, that with that team and you make one mistake, somebody doesn’t fit right, and No. 33 [Cook-Cash), he’s gone.”

Bryant added 101 yards rushing on nine carries and Cole Fletcher and Cody Cash combined for 66 more yards.

The Maroons opened the playbook and spread the touches for the occasion. Five caught passes and four players threw them led by the indestructible Smith, who took a horrendous beating, but kept coming back, carrying the ball 19 times in all and completing 8 of 14 for 86 yards and the TD.

“A lot of emotions for me,” he said. “It took a lot of work to get here and it sucks not to win after coming all this way.”

The emotional pain was obvious. The physical pain he did his best to obscure. It looked all but certain he would not make it back from halftime.

“I told our players he probably wasn’t going to play again,” Riverheads coach Ray Norcross sajd.

Smith did, though.

“I’m hurting,” he said. “I sprained my ankle. The week before, I hurt my knee. I overextended it today and it’s really stretched out and hurting. I wanted to stay in the game, do my best, and try to win.”

Norcross had no trouble expressing the joy of repeated title crowns.

“Just a great feeling,” he said. “I come out here every year and stand on the on the field and look around because you never know if you’ll be back.”

The Champs are moving up to Division 2 next year, which presumably will make another championship run more challenging. With Cook-Cash and others back for 2023, you have to think they’ll have a shot.



