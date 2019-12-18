Riverheads got three touchdowns from Zac Smiley as they defeated Galax Marion Tide 31-24 for the Class 1 State Championship and their fourth consecutive title.



Smiley rushed for 135 yards on 17 carries an the Gladiators had 380 yards on the ground. Smiley scored on 15 and 43 yard rushing touchdowns and he also intercepted a pass and took it in from 45 yards out,



Galax scored first when running back Denver Brown scored on a 33-yard jaunt with 25 seconds left in the first quarter,

Riverheads would then score 17 unawares points in the second quarter to go up 17-7 at intermission, Smiley scored on a 15-yard run off tackle, Peyton Skillman hit a 26-yard field goal and with just 1:01 left in the first half Smiley intercepted a Galax screen pass and returned it 45-yards for six more.

Galax would cut the margin to three when Brown raced in from 17 yards breaking two-tackles and Eduardo Ortiz point after made it 17-14, with 10:44 left in third quarter.

Smiley and Riverheads would answer as he ran in from 45-yards out and Skillman ‘s kick put them up 24-14.

The Maroon Tide (12-2)would strike back as Zach Johnson caught a five yard pass from Cole Pickett to the deficit back to three, 24-21 with 3:17 left in the quarter.Galax would hold on defense and once again drive the ball. They would have first and goal on the six inch line and a quarterback sneak was marked as short of the goal, Another sneak would be stopped and then on third down the snap from center would sail over the qb’s head and Galax would recover at the 14. Ortiz would then hit a 31 -yard field goal to tie the game at 24 with 4:33 left in the game.

Riverheads(15-0) would then round a play and on second and five at their own 40 -yard line Cole Burton took the double handle-off and raced up the middle for a 60-yard untouched score to put the game away with just four minutes left.

“I‘m so proud of the guys,“ said Galax head coach Mark Dixon. “ The most disappointing thing was we had first and goal inside the one-yard line and didn’t get a go ahead touchdown , “ Coach then added, “ I am scared to run on Riverheads the first half but we saw some things at halftime and we said we can run on them.We had opportunities and we didn’t capitalize,”

Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said’ “ Galax is great team and we are fortunate to win, The experts all year said Galax and us would be the two teams here and we both were, It was a great game today,”



