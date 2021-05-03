VirginiaPreps - Riverheads Claims Fifth Consecutive State Title

Two streaks continued Saturday as the Riverheads Gladiators not only captured their fifth straight state title, but also extended their winning streak to 36 consecutive victories. By defeating Galax 65-29 for the Class 1 State Championship, the Gladiators are the first team in Virginia High School League history to win five straight football state titles.

Ironically enough, as Riverheads separated themselves from the likes of four-peat winners Hampton (1995-98), Phoebus (2008-11) and Highland Springs (2015-18), a ninth grader shined for Coach Robert Casto's squad to show that the cupboard is far from bare.

Freshmen Cayden Cook-Cash scored three touchdowns-including a 97-yard kickoff return. He also rushed for a 59 and 11 yard scores. Cole Burton rushed for two scores, while Landon Lightner caught two touchdown passes for 42 and 72 yards.

Now maybe the most impressive thing about the Riverheads rout of the Maroon Tide was the production of the passing game. Coming in, the Gladiators had not thrown the ball much at all with their sophomore starter. In fact, he was 15 of 24 for 369 yards and five touchdowns compared to just one intercept.

That tenth grader, QB Bennett Dunlap, threw only three passes in this game, but he made each of them count. They all went for touchdowns as he finished with 133 yards through the air. Trevor Roberts caught one of his passes for a 19-yard score.

Galax scored first when placekicker Javier Gallardo hit a 24-yard field goal with 7:24 left in the first quarter. Riverheads kicker Cooper Robson answered that by tying the game 3-apiece when he hit a 26-yard field goal with 1:43 showing on the clock in the opening quarter.

After a recovered fumble, Riverheads went ahead with a 72 -yard touchdown pass from QB Dunlap to Lightner. It would be a lead that they never relinquished. They would go on to score 34 points in the second quarter to take 44-15 advantage into halftime.

Galax (9-1) got three touchdowns from Keaton Beeman. He scored on a one-yard plunge, plus caught touchdown passes from Cole Pickett of 16 and 17 yards.

In his final game in a Galax uniform, Pickett threw for 309 yards in the losing effort. He came in having thrown for 5036 yards and 69 touchdowns in his Maroon Tide career.

The running game never consistently got going for Shane Allen's group. Galax was held to 93 yards rushing. Playing from behind, it forced them to become one-dimensional and reliant on the arm of Pickett, who completed 24 of 43 passes.

Riverheads (10-0) rushed for 367 yards and had 501 total yards. Five different players scored touchdowns and four of those five of those players will return next season for the Gladiators, as only TE Trevor Roberts is a senior of that quintet that found the end zone.

With eighth state titles, Riverheads only trails Hampton High (17) and Salem High (10) among the most in VHSL history in football. That count could very well grow come December. Casto and his crew are certainly hoping it does.



