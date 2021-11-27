Riverheads Advances to State Semifinals with 37-0 Defeat of Buffalo Gap

Riverheads punched their ticket to the state playoffs for the seventh consecutive season by knocking off Buffalo Gap decisively on Friday night. The Gladiators jumped ahead early offensively and pitched their third shutout of the season to win handily against their Shenandoah district counterpart while extending their win streak to 48 consecutive games. Now Riverheads looks to return to the championship game for the same number of seasons. In their way is Essex, a team that Riverheads faced and bested in the state semifinals in each season from 2017 to 2019. The Gladiators are currently the five time defending Class 1 State Champions. Riverheads will host the Trojans next Saturday at 1 p.m.. Before we begin to look ahead to the final four for each class, let’s review the action from yesterday.

The Riverheads defense shutout Buffalo Gap for the second time this season in Friday night's Region 1B Championship contest. (Robert Edmonds)

GAME RECAP Returning to the gridiron after three weeks off, Riverheads did not show any signs of rust when their contest with Buffalo Gap got underway. On their first offensive play from scrimmage, sophomore running back Cayden Cook-Cash reached the endzone on a 41 yard scamper to set the tone for the evening. Cook-Cash would reach paydirt three times in the opening quarter as the Gladiators offense physically overpowered Buffalo Gap’s defense.

The Bison managed to slow their opponents rushing attack for much of the second and third quarters but struggled to reach the endzone offensively. Senior running back Bryce Hildebrand managed to have some success against the Gladiators defense but was ushered off the field due to injury early in the contest. Junior Dylan Alphin filled in admirably and helped the Bison march into Gladiator territory after converting a pair of third down opportunities for his team.

The Riverheads offense overpowered Buffalo Gap with their physical approach to begin the night's action. (Robert Edmonds)

As Buffalo Gap began to near the redzone, the Riverheads defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs midway through the second quarter. Luke Bryant was able to disrupt the Bison offense with pressure in the backfield as he did throughout the night. On several opportunities, the visitors were able to sustain drives on third and fourth down conversions but found difficulty completing drives which ultimately kept the Bison from clawing back into the contest.

Buffalo Gap was able to move the ball on offense but couldn't finish drives with points on the scoreboard. (Robert Edmonds)

Following the explosive opening quarter, it wasn’t until the final play of the third that Riverheads found the scoreboard again. Following a three-and-out offensive series deep in Gladiator territory, Buffalo Gap’s offense setup to punt. A swarm of Gladiators sprinted into the backfield and Randy Cash managed to block the kick, sending the ball through the back of the endzone for a safety.

Aidan Miller returned the Buffalo Gap free kick 53 yards for a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. (Robert Edmonds)

On the ensuing free kick, Riverheads return man Aidan Miller caught the ball in the air and ran to his right across the field before cutting through a gap and turning upfield to score on a 53 yard return. Late in the quarter, Cook-Cash reached the endzone on a 26 yard scamper for his fourth touchdown of the night setting the final result.

The Riverheads victory extended the Gladiators win streak in the series to 15 games. Despite the loss, the Bison's season was a positive with Buffalo Gap being one of three Shenandoah district squads to be playing in the region finals on Friday. While the Bison will have to reload under head coach Brad Wygant, the future looks bright for the Buffalo Gap football program.

SCORING SUMMARY Buffalo Gap—0 0 0 0—0 Riverheads—21 0 2 14—37

FIRST QUARTER R—Cayden Cook-Cash 41 yard run (Cooper Robson kick), 11:40 R—Cook-Cash 17 run (Robson kick), 2:17 R—Cook-Cash 14 run (Robson kick), 0:30 THIRD QUARTER R—Randy Cash Safety, 0:00 FOURTH QUARTER R—Aidan Miller 53 yard free kick return (Robson kick), 11:50 R—Cook-Cash 26 run (Robson kick), 7:47