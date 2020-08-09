Riverbend lineman Skyler Grant chooses Old Dominion
Just over a week ago, Riverbend offensive lineman Skyler Grant made his pledge to Old Dominion for the next four years as a student-athlete. The Class of 2021 prospect held six offers at the time o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news