{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 08:09:38 -0600') }}

Rivals250 OL Tristan Leigh talks Clemson visit

Tristan Leigh
Tristan Leigh (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh was one of the few prospects that visited Clemson this past weekend without an offer already in hand. It didn’t take long for Dabo Swinney and his staff to change that. The 2021 prospect out of Fairfax (Va.) Robinson went in-depth on his second visit to Clemson.

