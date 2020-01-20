News More News
Rivals250 DE Naquan Brown Planning Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Recruiting is getting serious for Naquan Brown.

The 2021 four-star defensive end from Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes recently released a top schools list that featured LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Virginia Tech and others.

Virginia defensive end Naquan Brown holds a Michigan offer.
Virginia defensive end Naquan Brown holds a Michigan offer. (Brandon Brown)

“It was just schools that have interest in me and keep in touch with me,” Brown said. “Of course, I’m going to chose a school that has a good relationship with me. Those were the schools I liked and kept in touch with me.”

Brown notched an offer from the Wolverines in April and has kept in close contact with the Michigan staff over the last several months.

So why did UM make the cut?

{{ article.author_name }}