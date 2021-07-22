 Rivals100 Recruit Raves About Notre Dame Football; Where Do The Fighting Irish Stand?
Rivals100 Recruit Raves About Notre Dame; Where Do The Irish Stand?

On July 10, Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend class of 2023 recruit Mathias Barnwell announced a top seven schools list of Kentucky, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

He took seven visits in the month of June. You can guess the seven destinations based on his top schools list.

Barnwell was on Notre Dame’s campus June 17 and raved about his time in South Bend.

“We truly had an amazing time — breathtaking experience,” the nation’s No. 52 overall recruit said. “My whole family loved the campus, the coaches, the recruiting office and the community. We loved every moment of Notre Dame. It was truly an amazing experience.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Mathias Barnwell
Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend class of 2023 recruit Mathias Barnwell, who was previously committed to Penn State, has the Fighting Irish on his short list in large part due to a great visit last month. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

“You would’ve thought that it was an official visit during my senior year and that we had been talking since I was an eighth grader. That was my first time in South Bend, and it clicked from the jump. It was nothing but love.”

