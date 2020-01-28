Rivals100 RB Henderson dives into West Virginia football visit
Hopewell (Va.) running back TreVeyon Henderson already has no shortage of options when it comes to picking a college. West Virginia had their chance to impress the talented running back when he made his way to campus for one of the most recent junior day events.
Henderson, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, was able to walk away with a positive impression from the Mountaineers football program after essentially spending the entire day with position coach Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news