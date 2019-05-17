Rivals100 RB Chris Tyree Discusses Final Three Schools
Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree will announce his commitment on May 23 at 3:00 p.m. He will choose between Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma after a long recruiting process which started three years ago with his first scholarship offer.
“It’s about relationships," Tyree said of choosing his finalists. "I have really good relationships with the position coaches, head coach and everyone around the staff at those programs. Those are the ones that make me feel the most comfortable.”
