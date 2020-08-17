VirginiaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be top-ranked OT in 2022 class?

The first Rivals Rankings Week is here for the 2022 class. Quarterbacks get all the love from the national media but they’re only as good as the offensive tackle that’s protecting their blindside. There are three elite offensive tackles in the initial Rivals250 for the 2022 class and there are differing opinions about who should be the highest ranked in this class. Rivals.com analysts Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman, and Sam Spiegelman make their case for who they think should be the top ranked offensive tackle in this class.

CASSIDY'S VIEW: Julian Armella

Julian Armella (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Armella may not be the most polished tackle in this class, but he’s becoming more technically sound by the month and his size, athleticism and power give him as high an upside as anyone. If the five-star prospect stays the course in the years ahead, he’ll be ready to make an impact in any league in America by the time he steps on campus.

Armella has incredibly light feet for his massive size and has long proven his game holds up against elite competition. He’ll play next season at Miami powerhouse Columbus High School, where he’ll continue to get high level coaching and the chance to square off against solid competition. - Rob Cassidy, Southeast recruiting analyst

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: Zach Rice

Zach Rice (Rivals.com)

Rice has the ideal body for a franchise left tackle. He’s 6-foot-6, a fairly lean 305-pounds, and has long arms. Rice doesn’t play great competition but he dominates his opponents on a weekly basis. He has excellent athleticism and showcases it by routinely beating the defensive lineman in front of him and then running down field to make another key block.

As a pass blocker Rice hasn’t faced many elite prospects but his quickness and strength make up for what he lacks in experience and patience. He is very solid from a technical standpoint and understands the fundamentals. Unfortunately, there won’t be a football season in Virginia this fall, so Rice will have to wait a bit to play another live action game unless he transfers. - Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst

SPIEGELMAN'S VIEW: Kam Dewberry

Kam Dewberry (Rivals.com)