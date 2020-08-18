VirginiaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Four prospects earn fifth star

The first Rivals250 for the class of 2022 has been released and with it comes four new five stars and of course many new moves.

Let’s start at No. 1, which wasn’t much of a debate as DT Walter Nolen is one of the best defensive tackles I’ve seen in a few years — at least since the Rashan Gary and Dexter Lawrence battle in 2016. Nolen is a rare athlete who can pursue the passer and change direction as well as run things down to the outside. He could be a defensive end or a defensive tackle in college and his ability to anticipate the snap is amazing.

After Nolen we have 3 of the next 5 prospects checking in as cornerbacks. The one exception is linebacker CJ Hicks, an Ohio State commitment who is a new five-star for us. More on him below.

As far as the cornerbacks, Domani Jackson checks in at No. 2 followed closely by Denver Harris at No. 3 while Jaheim Singletary checks in at No. 5. This is one of the best cornerback classes I’ve seen on paper this early in years.

Another new five-star, quarterback Quinn Ewers, checks in at No. 6. We have more on the recent Texas Longhorns commitment below. At No. 7 is defensive tackle Travis Shaw from North Carolina and wide receiver Luther Burden checks in as the top pass catcher at No. 9. Two offensive tackles, Julian Armella and Kam Dewberry, check in at No. 8 and No. 10 respectively.

Offensive lineman Zach Rice, defensive end Tyre West, cornerback Will Johnson and linebacker Shawn Murphy round out the five-stars.

Here’s a breakdown from our regional analysts of the new five stars.