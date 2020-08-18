VirginiaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Four prospects earn fifth star

Rivals Rankings Week: Four prospects earn fifth star
The first Rivals250 for the class of 2022 has been released and with it comes four new five stars and of course many new moves.
Let’s start at No. 1, which wasn’t much of a debate as DT Walter Nolen is one of the best defensive tackles I’ve seen in a few years — at least since the Rashan Gary and Dexter Lawrence battle in 2016. Nolen is a rare athlete who can pursue the passer and change direction as well as run things down to the outside. He could be a defensive end or a defensive tackle in college and his ability to anticipate the snap is amazing.
After Nolen we have 3 of the next 5 prospects checking in as cornerbacks. The one exception is linebacker CJ Hicks, an Ohio State commitment who is a new five-star for us. More on him below.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE
MONDAY: Who should be No. 1 in 2022? | Who should be the top QB? | Who should be the top OT?
TUESDAY: Rivals250 revealed | Mike Farrell's thoughts
WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released
FRIDAY: State rankings spotlight
*****
As far as the cornerbacks, Domani Jackson checks in at No. 2 followed closely by Denver Harris at No. 3 while Jaheim Singletary checks in at No. 5. This is one of the best cornerback classes I’ve seen on paper this early in years.
Another new five-star, quarterback Quinn Ewers, checks in at No. 6. We have more on the recent Texas Longhorns commitment below. At No. 7 is defensive tackle Travis Shaw from North Carolina and wide receiver Luther Burden checks in as the top pass catcher at No. 9. Two offensive tackles, Julian Armella and Kam Dewberry, check in at No. 8 and No. 10 respectively.
Offensive lineman Zach Rice, defensive end Tyre West, cornerback Will Johnson and linebacker Shawn Murphy round out the five-stars.
Here’s a breakdown from our regional analysts of the new five stars.
THE NEW FIVE-STARS
CB C.J. Hicks
Coming in at No. 4 in our updated 2022 five-star countdown is Ohio State @OSUatRivals LB C.J. Hicks @imcjhicks— Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2020
See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike's thoughts on each here: https://t.co/z8pMbFCBjr pic.twitter.com/Naoq1NlvYl
“Ohio State commit C.J. Hicks started with a 6.0 Rivals Rating back in the spring, but earns his fifth star in this update after we had a chance to see him in-person at the Elite Underclassmen Camp in July. Working out alongside five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy, it was clear that Hicks was a five-star caliber prospect as well. Physically he already looks like a college linebacker, but it is his athleticism that really sets Hicks apart as one of the top overall prospects in this 2022 class.” — Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst
QB Quinn Ewers
Coming in at No. 6 in our updated 2022 five-star countdown is Texas @OBWire QB commit Quinn Ewers @QuinnEwers— Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2020
See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike's take on each here: https://t.co/z8pMbFCBjr pic.twitter.com/VoJ7feXCZp
“Ewers possesses excellent arm strength, has an outstanding feel in and outside the pocket and is immensely accurate. He boasts a quick release, the ability to throw on the move and make plays with his legs if need be. The Texas commitment is also an exceptional decision-maker, exemplified by his 45:3 touchdown to interception ratio and 4,000-plus-yards passing last season in his first as the starter for Southlake Carroll.” — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com South-Central Recruiting Analyst
OT Zach Rice
Coming in at No. 11 in our updated 2022 five-star countdown is Virginia OL Zach Rice @od_zach— Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2020
Ohio St, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and several others are involved in his recruitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/z8pMbFCBjr pic.twitter.com/UuOp4g6POE
“Rice is a monster offensive tackle with great athleticism for his size. Already very technically advanced, Rice doesn’t have a ton of experience going up against elite prospects just yet. We expect him to continue to perfect his craft as the process goes on, but already some or the top programs across the country are vying for him for his services. Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Virginia, Miami and Notre Dame are all in the mix.” — Adam Friedman, Rivals.com East Coast Recruiting Analyst
CB Will Johnson
Coming in at No. 13 in our updated 2022 five-star countdown is Michigan DB Will Johnson @Willj1228— Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2020
Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and several others are involved in his recruitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/z8pMbFCBjr pic.twitter.com/hlIPmOmUHC
“College coaches want cornerbacks with good height and length, but often have to give up speed and fluidity in order to get it. That is not the case with Johnson, however, who checks all the boxes at the position. The Detroit area has kicked out a lot of top cornerbacks in the last couple decades, but Johnson may prove to be the best. His father played for Michigan and the Wolverines are heavily involved in Johnson’s recruitment, but Florida State, Ohio State and Penn State are looking to make this a contest.” — Helmholdt