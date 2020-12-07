 VirginiaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down 2022's five-stars to No. 1
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 12:24:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down 2022's five-stars to No. 1

Dave Berry, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2022 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings. We kick off the week by counting down all 18 of our five-stars throughout Monday, with a take on each from Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:

Monday: Five-Star Countdown

Tuesday: New Rivals250 released

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

*****

1. QB Quinn Ewers

Farrell's Take: Quinn Ewers is a special quarterback with great anticipation and touch. The Ohio State commit throws players open. He’s starting to remind of Matt Ryan because of his field vision.

*****

2. CB Domani Jackson

Farrell's Take: Domani Jackson is always around the ball and can play multiple positions so Minkah Fitzpatrick is the comparison that comes to mind.

*****

3. CB Denver Harris

Farrell's Take: Denver Harris is smooth and just does everything effortlessly with great football sense. He’s a young Stephone Gilmore.


*****

4. DT Walter Nolen

Farrell's Take: I love Walter Nolen’s athleticism and nose for the ball. He’s a rare inside technique who could easily play end. He’s very much like Sheldon Richardson a decade earlier.


*****

5. DT Keithian Alexander

Farrell's Take: Keithian "Bear" Alexander is a monster defensive tackle who has improved chasing the quarterback. He’s a bigger Marvin Wilson right now.


*****

6. OL Julian Armella

Farrell's Take: Julian Armella is an absolute monster who has taken his physical conditioning to the next level. His nasty demeanor and aggressiveness reminds me of Alex Boone at Ohio State for you old-timers.


*****

7. WR Luther Burden

Farrell's Take: Luther Burden, an Oklahoma commit, has really good size and is a physical receiver who will fight for the ball. He reminds me of Laquon Treadwell.

*****

8. CB Jaheim Singletary

Farrell's Take: I love Jaheim Singletary’s game and he looks so much like Al Blades out of high school it’s scary. Except he has better closing speed and plays tougher.


*****

9. DT Travis Shaw

Farrell's Take: Travis Shaw is a tall and freaky defensive tackle from North Carolina so the obvious comparison is Dexter Lawrence here.


*****

10. LB CJ Hicks

Farrell's Take: CJ Hicks, an Ohio State commit, is a freak athlete and so good in coverage. He reminds me of Jaylon Smith in 2013, who headed to Notre Dame.

*****

11. CB Will Johnson

Farrell's Take: Will Johnson is a big corner who likes to mix it up and is smooth with his footwork. He reminds me of first-rounder Eli Apple.


*****

12. ATH Travis Hunter

Farrell's Take: Travis Hunter, an FSU commit, is quick-twitch and loves solo coverage. He could impact in the return game as well with his speed, much like Tre’Davious White.

*****

13. OT Kameron Dewberry

Farrell's Take: Kameron Dewberry is great in his reset and anticipation, and could play guard or tackle much like Jedrick Wills.


*****

14. DL Tyre West

Farrell's Take: Tyre West, a Georgia commit, is a huge end who can play defensive tackle. He reminds me of Chris Jones with that versatility.

*****

15. OT Zach Rice

Farrell's Take: Zach Rice is a physical specimen just coming into his own and has the ceiling that Mike Adams had more than a decade ago heading into Ohio State. Just a beast.

*****

16. ATH Jacoby Mathews

Farrell's Take: Remember this, Jacoby Mathews has a chance to push into the top five by the end of this 2022 evaluation period. He’s so athletic he reminds me of Derwin James.

*****

17. ATH Kevin Coleman

Farrell's Take: Kevin Coleman is as dynamic as they come for his size and reminds me of Tavon Austin back in high school, which is high praise.

*****

18. LB Shawn Murphy

Farrell's Take: Shawn Murphy is a big, downhill thumper at linebacker who could play outside or inside and looks like Reggie Ragland.

