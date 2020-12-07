VirginiaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down 2022's five-stars to No. 1

Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down 2022's five-stars to No. 1
Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2022 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings. We kick off the week by counting down all 18 of our five-stars throughout Monday, with a take on each from Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
1. QB Quinn Ewers
Farrell's Take: Quinn Ewers is a special quarterback with great anticipation and touch. The Ohio State commit throws players open. He’s starting to remind of Matt Ryan because of his field vision.
2. CB Domani Jackson
Farrell's Take: Domani Jackson is always around the ball and can play multiple positions so Minkah Fitzpatrick is the comparison that comes to mind.
3. CB Denver Harris
Farrell's Take: Denver Harris is smooth and just does everything effortlessly with great football sense. He’s a young Stephone Gilmore.
4. DT Walter Nolen
Farrell's Take: I love Walter Nolen’s athleticism and nose for the ball. He’s a rare inside technique who could easily play end. He’s very much like Sheldon Richardson a decade earlier.
5. DT Keithian Alexander
Farrell's Take: Keithian "Bear" Alexander is a monster defensive tackle who has improved chasing the quarterback. He’s a bigger Marvin Wilson right now.
6. OL Julian Armella
Farrell's Take: Julian Armella is an absolute monster who has taken his physical conditioning to the next level. His nasty demeanor and aggressiveness reminds me of Alex Boone at Ohio State for you old-timers.
7. WR Luther Burden
Farrell's Take: Luther Burden, an Oklahoma commit, has really good size and is a physical receiver who will fight for the ball. He reminds me of Laquon Treadwell.
8. CB Jaheim Singletary
Farrell's Take: I love Jaheim Singletary’s game and he looks so much like Al Blades out of high school it’s scary. Except he has better closing speed and plays tougher.
9. DT Travis Shaw
Farrell's Take: Travis Shaw is a tall and freaky defensive tackle from North Carolina so the obvious comparison is Dexter Lawrence here.
10. LB CJ Hicks
Farrell's Take: CJ Hicks, an Ohio State commit, is a freak athlete and so good in coverage. He reminds me of Jaylon Smith in 2013, who headed to Notre Dame.
11. CB Will Johnson
Farrell's Take: Will Johnson is a big corner who likes to mix it up and is smooth with his footwork. He reminds me of first-rounder Eli Apple.
12. ATH Travis Hunter
Farrell's Take: Travis Hunter, an FSU commit, is quick-twitch and loves solo coverage. He could impact in the return game as well with his speed, much like Tre’Davious White.
13. OT Kameron Dewberry
Farrell's Take: Kameron Dewberry is great in his reset and anticipation, and could play guard or tackle much like Jedrick Wills.
14. DL Tyre West
Farrell's Take: Tyre West, a Georgia commit, is a huge end who can play defensive tackle. He reminds me of Chris Jones with that versatility.
15. OT Zach Rice
Farrell's Take: Zach Rice is a physical specimen just coming into his own and has the ceiling that Mike Adams had more than a decade ago heading into Ohio State. Just a beast.
16. ATH Jacoby Mathews
Farrell's Take: Remember this, Jacoby Mathews has a chance to push into the top five by the end of this 2022 evaluation period. He’s so athletic he reminds me of Derwin James.
17. ATH Kevin Coleman
Farrell's Take: Kevin Coleman is as dynamic as they come for his size and reminds me of Tavon Austin back in high school, which is high praise.
18. LB Shawn Murphy
Farrell's Take: Shawn Murphy is a big, downhill thumper at linebacker who could play outside or inside and looks like Reggie Ragland.