Basketball: Greg Oden

Bossi’s take: All through high school in Indiana, Oden looked like he may be a generationally great big man. At 7 feet, he was a graceful athlete with strength, toughness and incredible shot-blocking ability. He wasn’t too bad offensively, either. During his lone season at Ohio State he led the Buckeyes to the national championship game and had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Florida. He was taken No. 1 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, but was rarely healthy and played just 105 games during three seasons.

Football: Percy Harvin

Farrell’s take: Harvin was a dominant high school player who is a legend in Virginia for his playoff performances. His career at Florida was a great one, he was a first-round pick, and had it not been for migraines and other issues, he would have been an NFL star. In his eight-year NFL career, he played 10 games or more four times and reached his only Pro Bowl as a rookie. He’s still the fastest player around the corner I’ve ever scouted.

