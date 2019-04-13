CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

ALDIE, Va. -- The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas returned to the Washington, D.C. area this weekend with the Rivals adizero Combine. More than 1,000 prospects showed off their skills, and 10 punched their tickets for Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

Patrick Batiste Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Batiste has the look of a tight end that could be really productive from the slot or split out wide. He measured in just a bit over 6-foot-3 but his arms are very long, which makes him a big-time receiving threat, especially in the red zone. Batiste ran a 4.8 second 40-yard dash and a 4.3 second short shuttle. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, NC State, East Carolina and Old Dominion are all showing a lot of interest and they are trying to get him on campus. Batiste’s dream program is LSU because he was born in Louisiana and grew up watching the Tigers.

Jake Bingham Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Offensive linemen don’t always shine in the combine setting but Bingham was an early stand out. The Virginia Beach native doesn’t have any offers yet but the barrel-chested sophomore has early interest from Temple, Old Dominion, Princeton, UPenn and William & Mary. Bingham has visited Temple, Old Dominion and William & Mary and they are keeping a close eye on him. Michigan and Stanford are a couple of schools Bingham grew up a fan of and he hopes to earn offers from them down the line.

Isi Etute Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A long outside linebacker, Etute has the frame college coaches are looking for a 6-foot-3. There is plenty of room to fill out his frame and his times on Saturday showed just how high his ceiling is. Old Dominion already offered him back in March but he is attracting a lot of Power Five interest as well. South Carolina, Clemson and Wake Forest are the programs Etute is hearing from the most right now and he is close with Clemson defensive end Jordan Williams, who graduated from Etute’s school back in the 2017 class.

Elijah Foxx Rivals.com

Foxx was an unknown before showing up at today’s combine. He’s only 5-foot-7 but his times caught everybody’s attention. He was timed running the 40 in 4.5 seconds, the short shuttle in 4.3 seconds, three-cone drill in 6.9 seconds, and had a vertical jump of 38 inches. A 2021 prospect that has only received some mail from Wingate, Foxx has yet to get any serious attention from FBS or FCS programs. His cousin, Deshon Foxx, played at UConn after graduating high school in the 2011 class.

Kevin Kalonji Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Kalonji has only been in the United States less than a year, yet already holds scholarship offers from the likes of Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Kalonji left his parents and emigrated from his home in the Congo seven months ago. He has yet to play a down of football, but has played four years of rugby as well as Judo, Karate and mixed martial arts. The common thread through those sports is physicality and Kalonji is attracted to football due to the prominence of contact in the sport. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds. Most programs recruiting Kalonji are projecting him to strong side defensive end.

Marcellus Marshall Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

At 6-foot-6 and over 300-pounds, Marshall has the look of a big-time offensive tackle. Marshall and Villanova have already offered him but in-state West Virginia is his dream program. Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are all programs Marshall is planning on doing camps at this summer. Marshall had one of the better short shuttle times for offensive linemen on Saturday at 4.8 seconds.

Oscar Servellon Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Servellon is been a player a lot of people in the Mid-Atlantic have been keeping an eye on and now the freshman has the size to compete with the major prospect. A true center, Servellon has received interest from programs like Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Clemson and some Ivy League schools. He was quick to point out how much he liked a recent visit to Virginia and he is excited to visit Harvard in the coming weeks.