 Rising 2022 ATH Tyler Banks Excited About New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-31 07:00:00 -0600') }}

Rising 2022 ATH Tyler Banks Excited About New Michigan Offer

EJ Holland
Tyler Banks is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star athlete out of Crewe (Va.) Nottoway is up to half a dozen offers and is continuing to attract interest from several major programs at various positions.

“Everything is going smooth,” Banks said. “It all started in July. Ever since then, it’s had its up and downs, but it’s still been smooth. A lot of schools in the ACC have been talking to me like UNC, Virginia Tech and UVA. Michigan was my first Big Ten offer, so that was something new.”

As Banks mentioned, Michigan recently jumped in the mix with an offer of its own.

In fact, Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary texted Banks on Christmas Day morning and surprised him with a gift of a scholarship.

“It was on Christmas Day, so it was a good surprise to wake up to,” Banks said. “Matty Dudek had been sending me a lot of mail, and I had talked to Coach Jean-Mary some. But it was a pleasant surprise.”

