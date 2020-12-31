Tyler Banks is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star athlete out of Crewe (Va.) Nottoway is up to half a dozen offers and is continuing to attract interest from several major programs at various positions.

“Everything is going smooth,” Banks said. “It all started in July. Ever since then, it’s had its up and downs, but it’s still been smooth. A lot of schools in the ACC have been talking to me like UNC, Virginia Tech and UVA. Michigan was my first Big Ten offer, so that was something new.”