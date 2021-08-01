The Patriots come into the Fall season after a 6-game schedule that saw them oppose their county rivals twice. In that endeavor the Patriots finished the regular season 6-0 primed to defend their region title of 2019. The Patriots offense averaged 26 points per game and the defense allowed an average of 10 points per game. It was not meant to be however as the Patriots fell in the first round of the playoffs against an undefeated Monacan team.