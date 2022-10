Well Week 8 was interesting was it not?

Mechanicsville got their first win of the season behind a strong defensive performance.

Speaking of defense... we had 7 shutouts around the Richmond Region.

We had a double overtime thriller between Manchester & Midlothian which ended with the Lancers absorbing their first loss of the season.

Midlothian was not the only team to suffer their first loss of the season as Douglas Freeman also fell to Hermitage.

After 8 weeks there are two teams who remain winless and five teams who are undefeated.