No shortage of storylines for week seven in the Richmond Region.

2 of our Top 10 teams lost this week... #7 Patrick Henry fell to #1 Highland Springs and #9 Hermitage fall to Lake Taylor by one point.

Last week there were 10 shutouts across the Richmond Region, this week there were only two... the Mavericks shutout the Cavaliers and the Trojans took out the Falcons.

There were also two games decided by one point... the Panthers fell to the Titans out of the 757 by one point and the Lancers scored with less than a minute to go to steal the game from the Skyhawks.

On Monday the feel good story of the week saw the Justice of John Marshall come from behind for their first win since 2019.

That's just a handful of games but we all know there was much more that so let's talk about Week 7...