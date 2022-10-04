Week 6 had some surprises for us now did it not?

Games got shuffled like a deck of cards. The Central & Dominion District played their games Thursday night ahead of the coming storm. That night, believe it or not all 8 games were shutouts.

On Saturday Hanover County was center stage with two afternoon games.

Then Monday night the four remaining games were played and there were two more shutouts. Out of 17 games, 10 were shutouts!

Only one Top 10 fell, #8 Hanover to #2 Varina.

While most games were moved and played, James River v. George Wythe was not. That has instead been rescheduled for the night of Halloween, October 31st.

A lot to digest and that doesn't include the games themselves so let's get down to it.