This week the 'Game of the Week' lived up to the billing with a back-and-forth affair that wasn't settled till the very end.

That was not the only thing happening in Week 5... the beginning of district play for everyone.

We had three shutouts and three teams scored 61 or more points.

All our Top 10 teams won except for the 10th ranked Matoaca Warriors who fell to Thomas Dale in the game of the week.

Thomas Dale-Matoaca was not the only close game as we had a total of 6 games decided by 6 or fewer points.

We started the week with 6 winless teams but only 4 remain after Clover Hill & Prince George pickup their first wins of the season.

We began the week with 9 undefeated teams and only 8 remain after Petersburg fell to Hopewell.

So much to talk about so let's dig in.