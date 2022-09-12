As Russell Crowe said in Gladiator... "are you not entertained?"

Week 3 had a little bit of everything for the football lover in you...

We came into the week with 12 undefeated teams and we came out with 11; Hanover, Highland Springs, Varina, Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Thomas Dale, Douglas Freeman, Thomas Jefferson, LC Bird, Midlothian & Powhatan.

We came into the week with 14 winless teams and 9 remain... Mechanicsville, Hopewell, Prince George, John Marshall, Clover Hill, Cosby, George Wythe, Huguenot & Monacan.

We had two games go into overtime and 4 games including these two games were decided by a touchdown or less.

There were also 3 shutouts.

And the biggest storyline of the week... 4 of our Top 10 in the Richmond Region fell.

Lots went down so let's dig in.