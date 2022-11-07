Well that's a wrap on the regular season and what an ending we had.

Three Top 10 teams fell with undefeated Varina and Thomas Dale both falling in the games of the week in a battle of undefeated teams.

The other Top 10 team to fall was TJ who has now lost three straight to closeout the regular season.

Would you believe there were five shutouts? One of those shutouts came from Huguenot who topped George Wythe for their only win of the season. Unfortunately that means the Bulldogs are the only team in the region not to win a game this season.

We did have an overtime game when Petersburg clinging to hopes of a playoff took the Colonials to overtime.

Now the regular season is a memory and all eyes are on the playoffs or as the coaches like to call it, the 'second season'.