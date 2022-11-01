Week 10 felt like Week 10 did it not?

We are all looking ahead towards the playoffs but there was a ton of excitement in Week 10. Where do we begin?

We had two overtime games and both games features Top 10 teams. One survived, one fell.

Speaking of Top 10 schools, we had a match up of Top 10 schools on Saturday when Thomas Dale went to LC Bird as undefeated team. They came away from that game still undefeated, still the number three team in the region and victors in the Battle of Chester.

LC Bird was not the only Top 10 team to fall as Douglas Freeman and Thomas Jefferson both well as well, absorbing their second losses of the season.

Oh, and then we had 4 shutouts as Manchester and Mills Godwin's defense shined while John Marshall was shutout by Mecklenburg and on Monday night the Rapids posted their first shutout of the year..

Yeah, it was an exciting week for sure and these headlines were just the start.