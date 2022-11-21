What a difference two weeks makes. When we started the playoffs we had 22 teams, after the first week we were down to 10 and after this week we are down to 4. Four teams still on a quest for a state title and ironically enough all four have state title history.

Dinwiddie & Manchester continue their quest for a second...

LC Bird continues their quest for a fourth...

Highland Springs continues their question for a fifth...

Their season rolls on but there is loss and heartbreak for others.

We recap 6 games, 10 teams and 2 days of football as we march on in the playoffs.