Well we came into Thursday with 22 teams beginning the quest for a state title. By the time the clock struck 10 PM that same night, we had just 10 teams left.

Teams are still alive in Region 2A, 4B, 5C and 6A after Hopewell and Colonial Heights fell in 3A fights and Armstrong lost a heartbreaker in 3B.

We had an upset with Midlothian knocked out after a Glen Allen comeback in the fourth quarter.

We had Armstrong lose that heartbreaker in the only overtime game this week in the region.

We had two shutouts, both by schools out of eastern Henrico; Highland Springs & Varina.

It was an eventful first week of playoff football in the Richmond Region so let's catch you up.