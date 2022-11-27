In August we began with 34 teams and after 11 weeks we were left with 22.

22 teams entering the playoffs and after the first week we were left with 10.

The region semifinals saw yet again another heavy loss of Richmond Region teams bowing out as six bid us adieu.

Four teams coming into Saturday... at the most we could have had three but by the time we got to 4:30 Saturday afternoon we were left with two... the two teams who have remained unbeaten all season.

These two teams won in vastly different fashions with the Springers of Highland Springs shutting out LC Bird 35-0 pulling away in the second half. The Generals of Dinwiddie on the other hand had their toughest fight of the season yet as the Generals pulled it out in overtime, 47-41!

Unfortunately Manchester despite their best efforts could not catch Western Branch. The Bruins have ended the Lancers season two straight seasons now. Manchester, however, is a largely young team and next year should be stronger and not to be taken lightly.

With three games, not everyone could be at all three so if you missed one, here is what you missed.