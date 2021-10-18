Richmond Region Review of Week 8
Road teams went 9-6 this week...3 teams remain undefeated...2 teams remain winless...3 shutouts...Trojans defended their home from Lancers...Tigers fell to Vikings...Jags tore through Falcons...War...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news