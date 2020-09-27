VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Sept. 27th, 2020

In 1979 a gentleman by the name of Michael Whitt wrote a book for the 40th anniversary of Highland Springs entitled Springer Sprit. It chronicled the first 40 years of Springer football from 1940 to 1979 with some game capsules, profiles on players and coaches as well as stats and pictures.

Well since the 2019 season ended I have been helping finish Springer Spirit II, picking up where the first left off with the 1980 season and bringing it up to present day. Different from the previous book are more pictures, more stats, more profiles and more detailed accounts of the seasons and games.

The book is available for purchase now although it won't be available till November, just in time for the holiday season. While it is about Springer football, it is a must have for any high school football fan.

Springer Spirit II