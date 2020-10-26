Where were you at on Friday? If you were not on Twitter you were missing out. I never saw anything trending but for much of the day the rivalry between Highland Springs and Varina dominated the local scene. What began the day before(Thursday) with a little back and forth grew into a challenge that saw Black and Gold as well as Blue and Gold proving why this rivalry is unmatched in the region.

All day alumni, employees, students, athletes and fans showed their spirit with pictures. At times, like any rivalry it got a little contentious and fun was poked, stats were thrown out, rings were thrown out but it was all in good fun. At the end of the day respect was paid by both parties.

As a neutral observer despite my ties to both programs/schools, in my estimation the Springs showed up in numbers that could not be matched by Varina.

On the field, Highland Springs has dominated since Coach Johnson arrived to Highland Springs but Varina won the last meeting and after Friday's fun... I cannot wait for them to meet this coming season.

My message to other rival schools in the region is take a page from these two. It was fun to follow and it showed just how much school spirit and pride there is even without any games currently being played.