VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Nov. 9th Edition

Here we are headed into the second week of November, a time where we would be talking about playoffs. It's been a tough Autumn without football but just this weekend while doing some yardwork I was thinking to myself... in about another month I will be piecing together previews for the season to begin in February 2021.

Whereas not more than a week ago I was down thinking about football. Seeing the cases of Covid-19 on the rise and wondering will this next wave curtail Spring football? I guess that is how 2020 has been for all of us... a wave. While Covid-19 comes in waves, our emotions come in waves. Sometimes we're optimistic, sometimes we're pessimistic. Today, I am optimistic for a vaccine trial is showing signs of 90% effectiveness meaning maybe just maybe we can come out of 2020 with a surge of optimism.

I miss football and I know I am not alone. So until we get what we all want, let's wet our appetites for another week.