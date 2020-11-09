VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Nov. 9th Edition

Richmond Region Report - Nov. 9th Edition
Here we are headed into the second week of November, a time where we would be talking about playoffs. It's been a tough Autumn without football but just this weekend while doing some yardwork I was thinking to myself... in about another month I will be piecing together previews for the season to begin in February 2021.
Whereas not more than a week ago I was down thinking about football. Seeing the cases of Covid-19 on the rise and wondering will this next wave curtail Spring football? I guess that is how 2020 has been for all of us... a wave. While Covid-19 comes in waves, our emotions come in waves. Sometimes we're optimistic, sometimes we're pessimistic. Today, I am optimistic for a vaccine trial is showing signs of 90% effectiveness meaning maybe just maybe we can come out of 2020 with a surge of optimism.
I miss football and I know I am not alone. So until we get what we all want, let's wet our appetites for another week.
Round the Region
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. - Prince George County Public Schools is pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Scott Girolmo as Prince George High School's new health and physical education teacher and head football coach beginning July 1, 2021. https://t.co/Kq8OWEpNeM— PrinceGeorge Journal (@PGJournal) November 3, 2020
If you have not heard, Prince George has a new football coach. Scott Girolmo will take over head coaching duties from Coach Bruce Carroll who has become the activities director effective this past summer. The kicker however is that he does not take over until July 2021 meaning that he will not be at the helm for this unusual Spring season.
Coach Girolmo previously was at Robert E. Lee in Staunton and most recently Battlefield. He will be tasked with building on whatever comes of this unusual Spring season but more importantly what was a turnaround season for the Royals in 2019 in which they made the playoffs for only the second time in the history of the program.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news