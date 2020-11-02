Another week in the books of what has been the longest offseason ever for coaches, players and fans of high school football. If there is a silver lining however it is the fact that we are now in November and while we are usually marching towards the playoffs at this time, we are now marching closer to February and the start of our long awaited season and the game we all miss dearly.

Speaking of the season returning... just this past week the VHSL put out their guidelines set out by the Governor so that we can return to high school sports in the state of Virginia. While we have to wait till February for football, winter sports will begin next month. You can read up on this announcement here, VHSL Mitigation Guidelines For Return To Participation