VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Nov. 16th, 2020 Edition

So much to cover this week from concerns about the fall season to mascot changes to recruiting to Springer Spirit 2 and a question... who is the best team in the month of November? So much to catchup on so let's dive in!

The future of high school football is murkier this week than it has been in months.

A surge in Covid-19 cases has many on edge despite the news within the last week of two vaccines showing 90% or higher effectiveness. Just Friday, Governor Northam imposed new sanctions across the state to curb the growing trend in cases That in itself is alarming and the VHSL has issued a statement on the subject, VHSL Responds To Sanctions.

Some communities and school systems however are not taking any chances and even before the Governor's sanctions were announced they had cancelled winter sports with were slated to begin in December. This of course has caught the attention of many who have already begun speculating on what this might mean for fall sports which is slated to begin in February.

Hitting close to home is the fact that Richmond Public Schools where Armstrong, George Wythe, Huguenot, John Marshall and Thomas Jefferson reside are one of those school systems saying no to winter sports. A recent exchange on Twitter between wo coaches showed the level of concern among coaches and players to the frailty of the 2020 football season. While a month ago we all thought we were on track, heading into what would be regional finals weekend things are as uncertain as they have been in months.