Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 07:14:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - March 17th, 2019 Edition

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

Today is not just St. Patrick's Day but it is also Selection Sunday. Tonight you will be busy filling out those brackets but before the big show tonight, how about reading up on some football?This ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}