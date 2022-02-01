Richmond Region Report - January Recap

The Richmond Region Report returns after a year absence. There was no Richmond Region Report last year due to the fact that we were preparing for the first and only Spring football season, aka the condensed 2020 football season. This year it is back but instead of a weekly segment it will be a monthly segment. For those who forgot what the Richmond Region Report is all about... we cover all the news as it pertains to the high school football offseason. This edition we are recapping our final top ten, the final tally of our football forecast, coaching changes, teams to keep your eye on and of course recruiting. In the months ahead we will be releasing schedules as they come out and so much more.

2021 Richmond Region Top 10 - Final Rank School Record Finish 1st Varina 13-1 Class 4 State Champ 2nd Highland Springs 10-4 Class 5 State Semifinalist 3rd Patrick Henry 10-3 Region 4B Finalist 4th Hermitage 9-3 Region 5C Finalist 5th Dinwiddie 9-1 Region 4B Semifinalist 6th Manchester 8-3 Region 6A Semifinalist 7th Douglas Freeman 8-3 Region 5C Semifinalist 8th Midlothian 7-3 Region 5C Semifinalist 9th Hopewell 6-4 Region 3A Semifinalist 10th James River 7-5 Region 6A Semifinalist

Richmond Region Football Forecast

This year with the addition of Byron Jones to the Richmond coverage, he and I had a friendly competition to see who was the best at picking games. In our first season of competition it was a tight one that was not decided until the playoffs. I went 131-36 with Byron going 129-38. Cannot wait for the challenge next season.

Coach Josh Wild becomes the second head football coach in the history of the Cosby Titans program. (Gameday Magazine)

Coaching Changes

Will we have 3 or 4 new head coaches this Fall? Cosby was the first job to come open this offseason as Coach Pete Mutascio announced his retirement a couple of weeks ahead of the end of the season. The Titans have already tabbed their next head coach, that being Josh Wild who has been the head coach at Park View in Sterling and before that at Washington & Lee. In 6 seasons (5 at Park View) Coach Wild is 8-39. Mechanicsville's Coach Ryan Turnage stepped down shortly after the season ended. the Mustangs have already tabbed his replacement in LC Bird offensive coordinator and former Lee-Davis Confederate, Shane Reynolds. This will be Coach Reynold's first head coaching gig. The shocker is that the Matoaca job came open. Coach Justin Parker stepped down for personal reasons after the Warriors best season since 2006. In his first three seasons the Warriors went 9-16 but in 2021 they were 9-1 losing a tough one in the first round of the playoffs to Patrick Henry. The Warriors stay in-house with Coach Fred Stoots who will look to continue to build on what Coach Parker started. More on Coach Stoots to come... The last opening? Despite Thomas Jefferson making the playoffs and finishing the season 6-4 with Coach Josef Harrison, the Vikings re-opened the position at the conclusion of the season. As of print, the job is no longer posted on the RPS job site so whether that means Coach Harrison is being retained or they are conducting interviews remains to be seen.



News From Round the Region

In year two under Coach Mullinax, the Deep Run Wildcats will be sporting a sharp new look with some new uni's.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdGltZXMsIHRoZXkgYXJlIGEtY2hhbmdpbuKAmS4g8J+RgPCf kYDwn4yR8J+MkSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvV1RURD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dU VEQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9G dEI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGdEI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PMDNmNnl5Um9pIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTzAzZjZ5eVJvaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZWVwIFJ1biBGb290 YmFsbCAoQERSV2lsZGNhdEZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0RSV2lsZGNhdEZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg3MTA1OTU4Nzc4MTc5NTg3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells, Jr. is leaving JMU behind having entered the transfer portal and receiving a dozen offers before settling on the SEC's South Carolina. Speaking of JMU... another former standout, Mike Greene has declared for the NFL Draft. Speaking of transfers... former Petersburg QB Meziah Scott who had been at Western Carolina is returning to the 804 to play for Virginia State. Over the last month the VHSL released the All-State teams little by little... Class 3 All-State Football Team Class 4 All-State Football Team Class 5 All-State Football Team Class 6 All-State Football Team Speaking of states... Varina will be celebrating their first state title with their fans and community on February 19th.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtlIHBsYW5zIHRvIGJlIHRoZXJlISBGZWJydWFyeSAxOSwgMVBN ITxicj7wn5Sx8J+PhjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGVu cmljb1NjaG9vbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhlbnJpY29TY2hv b2xzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzgwNFZhcnNp dHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDgwNFZhcnNpdHk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkJDMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE5CQzEyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzhORVdTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkA4TkVXUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDQlM2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dh dGNoc3BvcnRzd2lyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2F0Y2hzcG9y dHN3aXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZBZWR1 Y2F0b3JEQVQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZBZWR1Y2F0b3JEQVQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXRobGV0aWNzVmFy aW5hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBdGhsZXRpY3NWYXJpbmE8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlRETkVXUz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUlRETkVXUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0RkNWZra2xkbTciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZDVma2tsZG03PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZhcmluYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFZhcmluYUZvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhcmluYUZvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNDg1NzI1NTAzMjIyOTEwOTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Commitments

Manchester senior Anthony Brunelli who played linebacker and fullback for the Lancers has committed to playing football at Averett. Lancer linebacker and wide receiver Derrick Crawley committed just this week to Charleston. Glen Allen Jaguars linebacker & wide receiver Caleb Hughes and defensive back Patrick Carey will continue to be teammates in the seasons ahead at Randolph-Macon. Also committing to Randolph-Macon would be Manchester lineman Nolan Griles. Highland Springs standout Michael Hodge who contributed with both the run and receiving over the last couple of seasons stays in state with Old Dominion. Varina's Kamaree Wells who was a big part of the Blue Devils state championship run recently committed to the Mercer Bears. Varina's Amari Baylor who has been big time for the Blue Devils at linebacker the last few seasons has committed to VMI. Matoaca's Krishaun Harper, a center and defensive lineman for the Warriors will be sticking around the 804 committing to Virginia State. Highland Springs CJ Mosley, Jr. will be a teammate of Matoaca's Harper as he tool has committed to the Trojans of Virginia State. Jahrell Horne of Douglas Freeman is sticking around the 804 committing to Virginia State. Powhatan running back Mitchell Johnson has committed to Emory & Henry. Dinwiddie standout linebacker Zack Weaver is headed to Virginia Union.

Class of 2022 Offers

Varina's Anthony Fisher picked up two offers in January following a state title... UVA and Yale. (Submitted Photo)

Recruiting by the numbers... 56 offers... 33 players... 19 schools... 33 colleges/universities...

Varina FS/WR Carlo Thompson picked up an offer from UVA. Varina CB/WR Anthony Fisher picked up two offers in January, one from UVA was a preferred walk-on and the the other in the form of Yale. Varina MLB/RB Curtis Green picked up an offer from Randolph-Macon. Varina DE/NG Adin Adkins picked up offers from Wren and West Virginia Wesleyan. Varina LS John Spivey picked up an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan. Varina OLB/WR Kyree Surita picked up an offer from Charleston. Henrico DE Trashon Johnson has had a busy month with 5 offers... Dakota State, Geneva, Lake Erie, Methodist and Virginia State. Henrico WR Devin Sumler has just as many offers as his teammate with 6 from Culver-Stockton, Fort Lauderdale, Judson, McPherson, Virginia State and Waynesburg. Highland Springs WR Clifford Hill, Jr. picked up an offer from Christopher Newport. Highland Springs WR Mekhi Lewis picked up an offer from the Apprentice School. Armstrong DB/RB Kile Artis picked up offers from Virginia State and Johnson C. Smith. Powhatan CB/WR Ethan Dowdy picked up 4 offers this month in Alvernia, Charleston, Chowan and Emory & Henry. Hermitage MLB/RB Seth Athey picked up an offer from Averett. Hermitage WR Jayden Tuck picked up an offer from Methodist. Hermitage T/DT Amar Butcher picked up an offer from Shenandoah. JR Tucker G/NG Noah Hartsoe picked up three preferred walk-on offers this month... JMU, Old Dominion and UVA. Mills Godwin LS/WR Lee Gwyn picked up an offer from Ferrum. Glen Allen LS Bryson Ruddy has offers from North Carolina A&T and Virginia State. Midlothian DE/TE Zach Phillips picked up an offer from Christopher Newport. James River CB/WR Chris Seward picked up an offer from VMI James River DE/WR Abe Woldermariam picked up an offer from Elizabeth City State. LC Bird LB/FB Brandon Dent picked up an offer from Culver-Stockton. Clover Hill RB/SS Malakai Lewis picked up offers from Christopher Newport and Bridgewater. Cosby DB Markus Darden picked up an offer from Christopher Newport. Cosby C/NG Aaron Birchmeier picked up an offer from Methodist. Manchester G/T Kevin Fish picked up offers from Bluefield and Ferrum. Colonial Heights CB/WR Jaden Newby picked up offers from Christopher Newport and Randolph-Macon. Dinwiddie TE/WR Khalil Hazelwood picked up an offer from Virginia State. Dinwiddie QB Brenton Hilton picked up an offer from Chowan. Hopewell FS/WR Jamarion Chavis picked up 3 offers with Christopher Newport, Clarke and Randolph-Macon. Thomas Dale defensive standout Jaleel Dowd picked up an offer from Christopher Newport. Thomas Dale DE/TE Jerry Newmy picked up his first offer with Ferrum.

Class of 2023 Offers

State Champion Kaveion Keys of Varina picked up 4 offers in January with two biggies in Penn State and Virginia Tech. (Courtesy Kaveion Keys)

Recruiting by the numbers... 29 offers... 10 players... 8 schools... 14 colleges/universities... Varina OLB/WR Kaveion Keys had a busy month with offers from Marshall, Penn State, Richmond and Virginia Tech. Highland Springs DL Miles Greene picked up offers from Duke & Marshall. Highland Springs CB/WR Takye Heath picked up offers from Temple and West Virginia. Highland Springs DB Braylon Johnson picked up offers from Duke, Temple and West Virginia within one week. Hermitage RB Jeremiah Coney has 6 total offers in January with offers from Boston College, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Temple and most recently JMU. Douglas Freeman DE/WR Jason Abbey pulled in his 1st offer from Kent State and followed that up with offers from East Carolina & Marshall. Mills Godwin lineman Nathan McNeal picked up his 1st offer from Kent State and added Appalachian State, East Carolina and Marshall as the month went on. Hopewell QB Mason Cumbie picked up an offer from Kent State. Matoaca CB/WR Paul Lewis picked up an offer from Kent State. Thomas Dale SS/WR Stephon Hicks picked up offers from Kent State and Marshall.

Class of 2024 Offers

Manchester Lancer standout adds Marshall & Virginia Tech to his growing list of offers.

Recruiting by the numbers... 11 offers... 4 players... 3 schools... 7 colleges... Highland Springs CB/WR Noah Jenkins had a busy month offers from Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, Marshall and West Virginia. Manchester Makai Byerson DE/WR picked up offers from East Carolina, Old Dominion and Virginia Tech. Manchester DB/WR Eric Smith picked up an offer from Marshall and Virginia Tech. Manchester OL Kenny Walz picked up an offer from Virginia Tech.

Class of 2025 Offers

Matoaca's Caleb Williams is 1 of 2 C/o 2025 players who picked up an offer from the Hokies in January.