VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - January 31st, 2021 Edition

Robert Edmonds who usually covers the Piedmont Region that is west of Richmond got to know two players from the 804 recently, both who reside in the Dominion District. Ben Newton will be suiting up for Manchester this Spring after playing at the private school level previously. You can read up on him here, Decision Approaching For Class of 2021 Manchester LB. The other player he recently spoke to is another Lancer, Brenden Shelton, a wide receiver for the Lancers who as Robert puts it, Is A Special Talent.

In another news around the region, the Dinwiddie Generals family is dealing with the loss of Bill Knotts. Mr. Knotts served as the public address announcer for Dinwiddie football games from the birth of the program in 1965 to 2016. Over the last few years Mr. Knotts battled health issues including cancer. Please say a prayer for his family and the Dinwiddie Generals family as they deal with their loss.

Every so often we see a player from the 804 make a Superbowl appearance and this year that player is Josh Wells. The former Hanover Hawks quarterback is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after having played previously in Jacksonville. Now a tackle, the former Hawk is now teammates with such future Hall of Famers as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and playing against a future Hall of Famer in Patrick Mahomes. This young man has come a long way from his time as a Hanover Hawk.