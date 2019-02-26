Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - Feb. 26th, 2019 Edition

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

What a week it has been for the 804 in football...Recruiting news, news on the Springers, news that jolted the region with the hiring of Bedwell at the Herm... there was news to be made all over th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}