VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Dec. 6th, 2020 Edition

Whether we get a football season this Spring or we have to wait till August 2021, one thing is for sure... a new decade is upon us and a time for programs to stake their claim to history.

Petersburg had the most wins in the 1970's and a state title to go along with it. Highland Springs ruled the 80's and did so again in the 2010's while Patrick Henry owned the 90's and Powhatan was the top team in the land in the 2000's.

They were the top teams of each decade in the Richmond Region but there is also something to be said for consistency. Point being... will we see new faces in this coming decade or the same old, same old.

In the 2010's cracking the Top 10 were Dinwiddie, Manchester, Hopewell, Monacan and Douglas Freeman. So who fell out from the 2000's? Powhatan, Patrick Henry, Meadowbrook, Matoaca and Mills Godwin.

The constants were Highland Springs, LC Bird, Hermitage, Thomas Dale and Varina to no one's surprise. In fact, In the 2000's the changeover was just three with Hermitage, Meadowbrook and Mills Godwin supplanting Lee-Davis, Huguenot and Henrico.



