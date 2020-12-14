VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Dec. 14th, 2020 Edition

I began writing this on Saturday, December 12th... the very day of when the state championships would have been played. I can't help but wonder who would have been playing on this day.

Would Hopewell have been competing for their second straight state title and third in four years?

Would Dinwiddie or Patrick Henry have gone the distance in Class 4?

Would Thomas Dale have been able to mount a run in Class 6?

In Class 5 would Highland Springs have returned to the top or would Varina finish what they started last year? Would Deep Run or Manchester have a say in Class 5?

There are so many What If's in sports and this season could be that for the 804...