VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Dec. 14th, 2020 Edition

Richmond Region Report - Dec. 14th, 2020 Edition
I began writing this on Saturday, December 12th... the very day of when the state championships would have been played. I can't help but wonder who would have been playing on this day.
Would Hopewell have been competing for their second straight state title and third in four years?
Would Dinwiddie or Patrick Henry have gone the distance in Class 4?
Would Thomas Dale have been able to mount a run in Class 6?
In Class 5 would Highland Springs have returned to the top or would Varina finish what they started last year? Would Deep Run or Manchester have a say in Class 5?
There are so many What If's in sports and this season could be that for the 804...
Student Athletes Speak Out
The student athlete is not just going to sit around and take it anymore.
At a school board meeting for Hanover County many student athletes and parents pleaded with the school board not to cancel winter sports.
In Henrico many student athletes rallied at the New Bridge Learning Center to appeal the county's decision to cancel winter sports.
I do not believe anyone is understating the fragile nature of this virus that does not discriminate. I believe this simply to be student athletes who have lost so much in 2020 not wanting to lose everything. Consider the fact that these seniors saw no Spring sports last year... had their playoffs in winter sports cancelled... fall sports are in limbo as of right now. We do not yet know about proms or graduations, things like so much in 2020 that we all took for granted. For these young student athletes, they will never be able to get these lost moments back.
And let us not lose sight of the fact of the opportunities that playing a sport provides.
There is no right or wrong answer and that is what makes this whole situation in 2020 that much tougher. One thing I know for sure is that I believe we will never take these moments, even just one game for granted again.
Teams V. Winning Teams
