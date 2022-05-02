Richmond Region Report - April Edition

If you can believe it... one year ago yesterday we in the 804 were reeling from that ending to the Class 5 State Championship... that stunner that saw Stone Bridge top Highland Springs at Varina. Seems like a lifetime ago rather than a year doesn't it? Same can be said for the month of April, a month chocked full of news being made from commitments to offers and schedules dropping. The JR Tucker Tigers continue to undergo a rebrand of sorts as a new stadium and sense of school pride rises on the grounds of the former program. We have players on the move and we have football showcases... Let's tackle the month of April.

Lancers on the Move

In the last week of the month there was no bigger news than that coming out of Manchester. Rising senior QB Cody Shelton who had helmed the Lancers for the Spring and Fall 2021 season announced he was leaving the Lancers in his rear-view mirror for Life Christian. A day later teammate DB/WR Jaevon Branch announced he was following suit. These moves are just another in a series of losses by the public schools of the 804 to the privates in recent years, most notably to Life Christian.

JR Tucker Tigers Re-Brand

You might recall a few years back Henrico County began replacing their high school football fields with new turf. In the middle of this conversion came the announcement of a new Highland Springs and JR Tucker high schools. Last season Highland Springs unveiled their new stadium and in 2022 JR Tucker will finally get to play on their own home field after 3 years. The stadium and field are looking awesome and instilling a new found sense of pride in a program Coach Phillip Sims is turning around season by season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GA8J+RgPCfkYAgVGhlIHBhdyBiZWxvbmdzIG9uIFBhcmhhbSBS b2FkIGFuZCBub3doZXJlIGVsc2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlbGNvbWVUb1RoZUp1bmdsZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlbGNvbWVUb1RoZUp1bmdsZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhbGFjZU9u UGFyaGFtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGFs YWNlT25QYXJoYW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sUnYyZ2No YlBFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbFJ2MmdjaGJQRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKb2huIFJhbmRvbHBoIFR1Y2tlciBGb290YmFsbCAoQEpSVF9Gb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KUlRfRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE1MTkzODcwMjY4NjAxNjMwNzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

A new field, a new stadium, new swagg means it is about time to get out there to Parham Road this fall and witness for my own eyes the Tigers on the rise.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgU3dhZ2cgQWxlcnQhISBOZXcgU3dhZ2cgQWxlcnQhISDwn5qo 8J+aqPCfmqjwn5qo8J+aqPCfmqggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09yYW5nZUNydXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT3JhbmdlQ3J1c2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ZZWFyT2ZUaGVUaWdlcj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1llYXJPZlRoZVRpZ2VyPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VsY29t ZVRvVGhlSnVuZ2xlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV2VsY29tZVRvVGhlSnVuZ2xlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vdXVBYkJSNk1kMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3V1QWJCUjZNZDA8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9obiBSYW5kb2xwaCBUdWNrZXIgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBK UlRfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlJU X0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE0NjEzMzkyOTE2NDU5NTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Showcase Events

For the first time in my time covering the region, high schools are putting on showcase events. These events are aimed at getting eyes on the young men who are coming up through the program... without a doubt a recruiting tool. I cannot imagine why this has not been done before now but I honestly believe in the seasons ahead of these events are as successful as I believe they will be, more schools will put them on. Glen Allen will be the place to be Tuesday, May 3rd as they were the first to announce their intentions of a showcase event. Rival Hermitage dipped their feet in the water next announcing their intentions for Saturday, May 7th. Just last week Highland Springs announced their own version with over 60 universities/colleges in attendance to check out the latest crop of Springers. I will be on hand for all three of these events so be on the lookout for coverage of these events here as well as on Twitter at @CRF4Dan .

Alumni News

Isaiah Winstead a Class of 2017 wide receiver of Highland Springs who had been at Toledo will now finish up his collegiate football journey at East Carolina. Another Springer receiver on the move is Jabari Parker. Parker spent one year at Virginia Tech and now he is on the move entering the transfer portal. Parker played safety in addition to receiver at Highland Springs and was on that Highland Springs team that reached the state finals in the Spring of 2021. Former Matoaca wide receiver Troy Lewis has committed to JMU after entering the transfer portal after one year with East Carolina.

Commitments

Senior wide receiver Mekhi Lewis of Highland Springs will be donning the colors of the Bluefield Rams in Saturday's to come. Junior defensive end and outside linebacker Jason Abbey of Douglas Freeman has given a verbal commitment to the Hokies of Virginia Tech. Senior lineman Tyvon Davis of Henrico will be trading in the Warrior colors for the colors of the Fighting Muskies of Muskingum. Senior long snapper John Spivey of Varina is trading in the Blue Devils for the Bulldogs of Barton College. Hermitage defensive back Jayden Tucker and teammate NaQuan Spencer both will be Quakers in the seasons ahead as he commits to Guilford.

Jason Abbey of Douglas Freeman has given a verbal commitment to the Hokies. (Courtesy Jason Abbey)

Capital District Offers

In the Capital District 13 different players picked up a total of 25 offers from a total of 15 different schools. It should come as no surprise to anyone that Highland Springs and Varina lead the way with 6 players each picking up offers. Rising junior Noah Jenkins leads the way for the Springers with a total of 5 offers in the month of April with Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Miami-Ohio, Old Dominion and Syracuse setting their sights on this cornerback/wide receiver. 3rd-Team All-Region linebacker Brennan Johnson picked up offers from Miami-Ohio as well as Penn State. The Class of 2025 linebacker is one to keep your eye on in the seasons ahead. Big brother Braylon Johnson also added to his growing list of offers with Miami-Ohio the latest to offer the 2nd Team All-Metro defensive back and rising senior. All-Metro, Region & State defensive lineman Miles Greene picked up two offers of his own with Coastal Carolina & Miami-Ohio joining a long list of offers for the latest Greene to come through the program. Another 1st Team All-Metro, Region & State player from the Springs is that of Takye Heath. The rising senior DB/KR/WR picked up an offer from Miami of Ohio as this athletic young man continues to pull in offers as well. We round out the Springers with rising senior athlete Ian Wynn who landed an offer in the form of the Marshall Thundering Herd. On Messer Road the offers are plentiful as well. Rising senior receiver and 1st Team All-Metro linebacker Kaveion Keys continues to be the most heavily recruited of the Blue Devils earning offers from Boston College, North Carolina and West Virginia. Class of 2023 cornerback/wide receiver Kenny Faison picked up two offers in the month of April... first it was Army and just this weekend he picked up an offer from VMI. VMI extended an offer in April to a young man I've had my eyes on since I saw him first hand at Hermitage in the Fall of 2020 at an Elite 804 event. Keep your eye on the All-Metro honorable mention defensive lineman Marquis Vincent this Fall. Marshall was big into Blue Devils in the month of April extending offers to Isaiah King (MLB), Jordan Edwards (SS/WR) and Malakhai Moore (SB/FS). At Henrico Devin Sumler has been the heaviest recruited Warrior earning 4 offers in the month of April alone. Carthage, Winston Salem State, Lincoln and Presentation all extended offers to the senior wide out.

Springer defensive lineman Miles Greene continues to pull in the offers. (Rivals)

Central District Offers

In the Central District Thomas Dale lead the pack with 4 players offered. A total of 9 players in the Central District with Hopewell, Petersburg and Matoaca players also snagging offers. In total 10 offers were extended by 7 different universities. Hopewell QB Mason Cumbie brought home two offers with William & Mary and Norfolk State the latest to offer the 2nd Team All-Metro punter. KeSean Henderson (brother to Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson) landed an offer from Coastal Carolina. KeSean like his brother plays at running back for the Blue Devils in addition to linebacker. A trio of Central District players picked up offers from VMI. Cornerback and wide receiver Paul Lewis of Matoaca, defensive end & tight end Jamar Hodges of Petersburg and teammate cornerback & wide receiver Zahmarie White-Muhammad all picked up offers from the Keydets. On Route 10 in Chester a quartet of Knights picked up offers. Rising junior QB Ethan Minter of Thomas Dale picked up an offer from UConn. Senior defensive end and tight end Jerry Newmy picked up an offer from Chowan. Then current Notre Dame & Thomas Dale alum Chris Tyree's youngest brothers Jon & Nick picked up their first offers... both from Marshall. Nick plays at running back & wide receiver on offense, defensive back on defense whereas Jon plays at cornerback & wide receiver.

Class of 2023 Hopewell QB picked up 2 offers in the month of April. (Submitted Photo)

Colonial District Offers

In the Colonial District, Hermitage is the place to be... Defensive tackle and tackle Amar Butcher has picked up an offer Guilford. Guilford has recruited Hermitage in earnest of late and picked up two previous commitments from the Panthers. Teammates Breon Brown & Breon Gunnell both picked up offers from VMI. Breon plays defensive tackle and tackle for the Panthers where as his teammate (Gunnell) plays at cornerback and wide receiver. Meanwhile the Region 5C Offensive Player of the Year Jeremiah Coney picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina and Richmond as his stock continues to rise.

Region 5C Offensive POY Jeremiah Coney continues to be a highly sought after recruit of the Class of 2023. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dominion District Offers

Defensive end and tight end Clayton Dobler of James River picked up an offer from the Davidson Wildcats.