 VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - 2020 Final Edition
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - 2020 Final Edition

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

With a short week due to the holidays you would think there would not be a whole lot to discuss this week but you could not be more wrong.

We got recruiting news on current players and a former player within the 804.

We got Spring schedule news should we get a Spring football season.

And it is not too late to get your copy of Springer Spirit 2.

Let's dig in one last time in 2020.

2020 Schedule News

There is still much debate and uncertainty when it comes to whether we will have a Spring football season. That said, if we do get a season, here is an unofficial look at what the schedule will resemble, 2020 Unofficial Richmond Region Spring Schedule.

Offer Sheet

