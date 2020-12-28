VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - 2020 Final Edition

Richmond Region Report - 2020 Final Edition
With a short week due to the holidays you would think there would not be a whole lot to discuss this week but you could not be more wrong.
We got recruiting news on current players and a former player within the 804.
We got Spring schedule news should we get a Spring football season.
And it is not too late to get your copy of Springer Spirit 2.
Let's dig in one last time in 2020.
2020 Schedule News
There is still much debate and uncertainty when it comes to whether we will have a Spring football season. That said, if we do get a season, here is an unofficial look at what the schedule will resemble, 2020 Unofficial Richmond Region Spring Schedule.
Offer Sheet
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news