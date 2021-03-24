VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Rankings & Ratings - March 24th Edition

Richmond Region Top 10 Rank Team Record This Week 1(2) Hermitage 4-0 Deep Run(2-2) 2(5) Monacan 4-0 Powhatan(3-1) 3(4) Patrick Henry 4-0 Hanover(3-1) 4(3) Highland Springs 4-0 JR Tucker(0-3) at Douglas Freeman 5(8) Thomas Dale 3-0 Matoaca(1-2) 6(9) Varina 3-1 Douglas Freeman(2-2) 7(6) Prince George 3-1 at Petersburg(1-2) 8(10) Dinwiddie 3-1 at Colonial Heights(0-3) 9(11) Manchester 3-1 Clover Hill(1-3) 10(7) Midlothian 3-1 James River(2-2)

Region 3A Playoff Picture This Week

With the Hopewell Blue Devils taking their first loss of the season Monday night, the Region 3A playoff picture is absent of any Richmond Region schools. In fact Petersburg has a higher rating this week than Hopewell. 25.33 Lafayette has 3-1 New Kent this week. 23.33 Phoebus has 2-0 Gloucester this week. 20.25 New Kent has 3-0 Lafayette this week. 18.33 Tabb has 1-1 York this week. 18.00 Petersburg has 3-1 Prince George this week. 16.50 York has 2-1 Tabb this week. 16.50 Hopewell has 0-2 Meadowbrook this week. Hopewell won't get much from a win over Meadowbrook but Petersburg if it can beat Prince George could/would move up.

Region 6A Playoff Picture This Week

Thomas Dale, off to their first 3-0 start since 2003 is moving up the charts in the Region 6A playoff picture. This week, after a big win over previously undefeated Prince George, the Knights sit in the second spot. 29.3 Oscar Smith has 2-2 Grassfield this week. 28.6 Thomas Dale has 1-2 Matoaca this week. 27.3 Franklin Co. has 4-0 Lord Botetourt this week. 24.5 Ocean Lakes has 1-2 Green Run this week. Will be interesting to see if Franklin Co. beats Lord Boteourt, will they supplant Thomas Dale for the #2 spot going into the final week of the regular season? Stay tuned...

Region 4B Playoff Picture This Week

Things are really getting interesting in Region 4B. King George, Monacan and Patrick Henry are all tied for the stop seed with a rating of 26.5 King George has 0-4 Caroline this week while Monacan has 3-1 Powhatan and Patrick Henry has 3-1 Hanover. Should Monacan and Patrick Henry win, they should catapult past King George. In the fourth spot is Louisa who has 3-1 Western Albemarle. Powhatan sits outside looking in with a 22.7 rating and has 4-0 Monacan. Dinwiddie is 6th with a rating of 22.2 and has 0-3 Colonial Heights. While Monacan and Patrick Henry can take the top spot... if Powhatan beats Monacan they could slide in the picture. Dinwiddie will need help in the last week considering they play a winless Colonial Heights team this week.

Region 5B Playoff Picture This Week