VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Rankings & Ratings

Richmond Region Top 10 Rank Team Record This Week 1st(1) Hopewell 1-0 at #10 Dinwiddie 2nd(2) Hermitage 3-0 at Henrico 3rd(3) Highland Springs 3-0 Deep Run(at Varina) 4th(4) Patrick Henry 3-0 Atlee 5th(5) Monacan 3-0 Clover Hill 6th(8) Prince George 3-0 #8 Thomas Dale 7th(7) Midlothian 3-0 Manchester 8th(9) Thomas Dale 2-0 at #6 Prince George 9th(NR) Varina 3-1 Bye 10th(NR) Dinwiddie 2-1 #1 Hopewell

Region 6A Ratings Playoff Outlook

This week Thomas Dale moves up one spot to third in the ratings meaning they would still be on the road in the playoffs but instead of going to Oscar Smith they would be headed to Franklin County. Top 4: Oscar Smith 28.0 Franklin Co. 26.6 Thomas Dale 26.0 Ocean Lakes 23.3 All four of these schools have just 1 loss or less while others in the region having two losses so they are in control of their own destiny. Thomas Dale has left undefeated Prince George, a winless Matoaca and Dinwiddie so there still exists the possibly the Knights could come away with 2 losses and then it becomes a battle of ratings. Stay tuned...

Region 3A Ratings Playoff Outlook

Defending Class 3 champion Hopewell still sits at the #3 spot despite not playing the last two weeks. #1 Lafayette 24.0 #2 Phoebus 23.0 #3 Hopewell 20.0 #4 New Kent 18.0 Tabb & York are not far behind with just 1 loss and sitting with a rating of 16.5 Hopewell must go to Dinwiddie(2-1) following two weeks of no football then to round out the season they finish with Meadowbrook and Matoaca who are a combined 0-3. Plain and simple if the Blue Devils can get past Dinwiddie they are a near lock for the playoffs but they have to get past Dinwiddie first.

Region 4B Ratings Playoff Outlook

Last week Monacan sat atop the ratings with Patrick Henry but this week they share the top with King George despite the Patriots remaining undefeated. King George & Patrick Henry swapped spots. #1 Monacan 26.0 #2 King George 26.0 #3 Patrick Henry 24.6 #4 Louisa 24.0 These four are the only schools remaining in Region 4B who are undefeated putting some distance between them and the other programs in the hunt such as Powhatan who is odd man out at 21.3. Monacan has a pesky 1-2 Clover Hill team followed by a 2-1 Powhatan team that is still in the hunt and finishing up with a currently 1-2 James River team. Next two games will make or break the Chiefs season. Patrick Henry has Atlee this week who they topped 25-0 earlier, a Hanover team they beat by just 8 points and a Mechanicsville team that they beat by 42 points. Patrick Henry is in great shape to finish undefeated in capture one of the top two spots if Monacan or King George falter.

