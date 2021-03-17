VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Rankings & Ratings

Richmond Region Rankings & Ratings
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|This Week
|
1st(1)
|
Hopewell
|
1-0
|
at #10 Dinwiddie
|
2nd(2)
|
Hermitage
|
3-0
|
at Henrico
|
3rd(3)
|
Highland Springs
|
3-0
|
Deep Run(at Varina)
|
4th(4)
|
Patrick Henry
|
3-0
|
Atlee
|
5th(5)
|
Monacan
|
3-0
|
Clover Hill
|
6th(8)
|
Prince George
|
3-0
|
#8 Thomas Dale
|
7th(7)
|
Midlothian
|
3-0
|
Manchester
|
8th(9)
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
at #6 Prince George
|
9th(NR)
|
Varina
|
3-1
|
Bye
|
10th(NR)
|
Dinwiddie
|
2-1
|
#1 Hopewell
Region 6A Ratings Playoff Outlook
This week Thomas Dale moves up one spot to third in the ratings meaning they would still be on the road in the playoffs but instead of going to Oscar Smith they would be headed to Franklin County.
Top 4:
Oscar Smith 28.0
Franklin Co. 26.6
Thomas Dale 26.0
Ocean Lakes 23.3
All four of these schools have just 1 loss or less while others in the region having two losses so they are in control of their own destiny. Thomas Dale has left undefeated Prince George, a winless Matoaca and Dinwiddie so there still exists the possibly the Knights could come away with 2 losses and then it becomes a battle of ratings.
Stay tuned...
Region 3A Ratings Playoff Outlook
Defending Class 3 champion Hopewell still sits at the #3 spot despite not playing the last two weeks.
#1 Lafayette 24.0
#2 Phoebus 23.0
#3 Hopewell 20.0
#4 New Kent 18.0
Tabb & York are not far behind with just 1 loss and sitting with a rating of 16.5
Hopewell must go to Dinwiddie(2-1) following two weeks of no football then to round out the season they finish with Meadowbrook and Matoaca who are a combined 0-3. Plain and simple if the Blue Devils can get past Dinwiddie they are a near lock for the playoffs but they have to get past Dinwiddie first.
Region 4B Ratings Playoff Outlook
Last week Monacan sat atop the ratings with Patrick Henry but this week they share the top with King George despite the Patriots remaining undefeated. King George & Patrick Henry swapped spots.
#1 Monacan 26.0
#2 King George 26.0
#3 Patrick Henry 24.6
#4 Louisa 24.0
These four are the only schools remaining in Region 4B who are undefeated putting some distance between them and the other programs in the hunt such as Powhatan who is odd man out at 21.3.
Monacan has a pesky 1-2 Clover Hill team followed by a 2-1 Powhatan team that is still in the hunt and finishing up with a currently 1-2 James River team. Next two games will make or break the Chiefs season.
Patrick Henry has Atlee this week who they topped 25-0 earlier, a Hanover team they beat by just 8 points and a Mechanicsville team that they beat by 42 points. Patrick Henry is in great shape to finish undefeated in capture one of the top two spots if Monacan or King George falter.
Region 5B Ratings Playoff Outlook
4 spots and 7 schools fighting for that spot...
#1 Hermitage 27.3
#2-T Prince George 25.3
#2-T Highland Springs 25.3
#4-T Midlothian 25.3
Hermitage still sits at the top but now we have a 3-way tie and Deep Run who suffered their first loss has been replaced by Highland Springs.
Manchester 23.6, Varina 22.7 and Deep Run 22.3 are still in the conversation should any of these teams falter in the second half of the season.
Hermitage has winless Henrico this week, then Deep Run who could be 2-2 after this week and closeout the season with a currently winless JR Tucker. The Panthers could be tripped up by Deep Run but their rating could be impacted by playing two teams who could be winless.
Prince George has 2-0 Thomas Dale this week then a winless Petersburg and Meadowbrook team as it stands at this time. This is another team that should they get past Dale while undefeated could see their rating take a hit by playing programs that are currently winless.
Highland Springs has a 2-1 Deep Run team this week followed by currently winless JR Tucker and a 3-1 Varina team. The Springers are in the best position to move up in the ratings given they have the better remaining record of the two teams ahead of them.
Midlothian has 2-1 Manchester this week followed by 1-2 James River and pesky 2-1 Powhatan. Midlothian is a team that if they win against Manchester and Powhatan could see their rating improve vastly.
If Manchester beats Midlothian this week they could surge into the top four, Varina is on a bye this week with only 2-2 Freeman and Highland Springs remaining. The Blue Devils might very well have to beat Highland Springs to get in like the old days prior to the realignment of 2013. Deep Run likely needs to score wins against Highland Springs and Hermitage over the next two weeks, another loss and their playoff hopes are not good.