2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
What a packed week of football we got this week. To be honest we are already one game into the week given LC Bird cruised to a 55-0 win over George Wythe last night in a game moved up due to impending weather this evening.
There are however games still scheduled for tonight and more tomorrow including a trio of big games. Trojans versus Lancers, Mavericks versus Panthers and Springers versus Hawks. No shortage of good games dotting the Week 8 docket.
After Week 8 we have three games left, crunch time is now so lets look at the action Week 8 has in store for us.
Game of the Week: #5 Midlothian (6-0) at #9 Manchester (5-1)
Manchester leads series 34-17-1 and the last time Midlothian won back-to-back in series was 2000-2001.
For the second week in a row, our Game of the Week takes us back to the Dominion District as #5 Midlothian squares off with #9 Manchester. These two had a wild meeting last fall. Manchester led 28-7 heading into the fourth quarter and the Trojans came back to stun them 42-35! It is a game that the Lancers have not forgotten and they will look to avenge that loss Friday night. Midlothian is averaging 35 points per game on offense and they’ve pitched four shutouts on defense thus far. The Lancers will be their biggest test to date.
Manchester will have to do a better job stopping the run this week. They gave up over 270 yards rushing against Bird, and the Trojans have a couple of backs that can be just as punishing running the football. Ashby Berry has rushed for 803 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and sophomore Bryce Sowers has added 269 yards on the ground and four scores.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.