It's warp speed ahead to the end of the regular season, each week brings more urgency. With urgency comes players stepping up for all sorts of reasons. Could be a spot in the playoffs, a home game in the playoffs or in some cases... playoffs are out of the question. Maybe a player is wanting to finish out his time with his school with a bang. Regardless of the motivation players are stepping it up and this week was no exception. The following are the players who did just that in Week 8.